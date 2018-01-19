COMMUNITY: Friends of Gainsborough Old Hall

‘The Making of Windsor Castle’ by Dr Jonathan Foyle.

Few buildings can claim to tell the national story: The speaker has just completed a book on Windsor Castle charting its development over the last 1,000 years for a parade of royal patrons.

This talk explains the castle’s development, revealing recent discoveries, and fresh thinking on this world famous palace, prison, college fortress, and iconic landmark, February 6, at 7.30pm at Gainsborough Old Hall.

Tickets £6 each (including light refreshments) and obtainable from the old hall gift shop to secure your seat.