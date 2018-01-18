COMMUNITY: Citizens Advice West Lindsey

Citizens Advice West Lindsey will be holding an advice session at Saxilby Library to help take the sting out of people’s fuel bills.

The event will take place during Big Energy Saving Week (January 22 to January 28), a national campaign run by Citizens Advice, Citizens Advice Scotland, Energy Saving Trust (EST) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Everyone is invited to attend the free event where they’ll be shown how to reduce their energy costs using a three-step rule of check, switch, save:

Check their meter and bills regularly to make sure they’re paying the right amount.

Switch to a different tariff or supplier that’s better value for money by using Citizens Advice’s energy comparison tool.

Save energy by turning appliances off and making sure walls and lofts are well insulated. They should also make sure their boiler is in good working order.

People will be guided through Citizen Advice’s energy comparison tool at the event so they can switch supplier there and then and start making immediate savings.

Advisers will also suggest further cost-cutting measures people can adopt, depending on their circumstances. This could include making sure their home is well insulated so it’s energy efficient, or checking if they’re entitled to benefits, grants or discounts like the Warm Home Discount - a £140 rebate from their supplier.

The Citizens Advice West Lindsey event will take place at Saxilby Library on Monday, January 22 between 10am and noon.

Those who can’t make the event can use Citizen Advice’s energy comparison tool at home, contact their nearest Citizens Advice at a different time, or call the Consumer Service Helpline on 03454 04 05 06 for advice on reducing their energy costs.

Jenny Barnett, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice West Lindsey, said: “Big Energy Saving Week is a fantastic opportunity to get expert advice on a range of ways you can reduce your energy costs.

Switching your tariff or supplier is normally the quickest and most effective way to bring your costs down, but you can also modify your home and change your habits.

It’s important for us to be taking part in Big Energy Saving Week as it’s older people and those on the lowest incomes who are likely to be paying over the odds for their energy as they’re least likely to switch.”