COMMUNITY: Children’s Christmas party Gainsborough Library

Gainsborough Library is having a children’s Christmas party on Thursday, December 21, 11am to 11.30am.

Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) run the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council.

Lynne Cook library manager for GLL, said: “Gainsborough Library is having a Christmas party for children. We’ll be making a special reindeer chocolate treat for Rudolph. We don’t want to forget the other reindeers who work so hard for Santa on Christmas eve, so children can gather food for them at our festive feeding station. There will also be a festive Christmas challenge - can you throw the holly wreath over the Christmas trees?

We’re hoping lots of children will come along to help us celebrate and join in the Christmas fun.”

Tickets cost £1. The event is suitable for children aged up to 12-years-old. Booking is advisable as places are limited.

Call 01522 782010 to book a place or call in and see a member of staff.

For more information visit www.better.org.uk/gainsboroughlibrary