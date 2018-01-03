COMMUNITY: Bransby Horses - volunteers needed

Bransby Horses was founded in 1968 and over the last five decades has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed thousands of horses, donkeys and mules.

In 2018, Bransby Horses celebrates its 50th anniversary and is looking for new volunteers to help with exciting projects throughout the year.

The donated goods and tack shop is run entirely by volunteers and Bransby Horses is seeking new and enthusiastic individuals to ensure the smooth running of the enterprise throughout the week.

The shop is set in the idyllic courtyard at the visitor centre and is sure to be a hub of activity during the 50th year celebrations.

As the year is packed with activities and events the charity is also searching for volunteers to help with community engagement.

This role will be varied and can range from internal activities at the charity, to visiting county shows to raise awareness of the vital rescue and welfare work; no day will be the same. A new and exciting community gardening project will mark also the charity’s 50th anniversary and volunteers are needed to help with the initial set up of the gardening club, including renovation of the garden area, as well as growing and maintaining plants to display around the site throughout the year.

Volunteering at Bransby Horses can be a rewarding experience, if you are interested in dedicating some time and improving equine welfare, email volunteering@bransbyhorses.co.uk or phone 01427 788464.

For further information please visit www.bransbyhorses.co.uk.