COMMUNITY: Beckingham Gardener’s Club

Beckingham Gardeners’ Club started their 2018 programme on Monday, January 15 at 7.30pm in the recreation room at Beckingham, with a talk from Paul Drage, Buzz Off Pest Solutions.

Paul had members in fits of laughter as he told them about his experiences when trying to get rid of pests.

Members agreed that the date of the club’s next annual show will be Saturday, August 18 in Beckingham Village Hall.

Members also agreed that the club would organise a trip to Harlow Carr Flower Show on Friday, June 22, as their visit to the show in 2017 had been very enjoyable.

The next speaker meeting of the garden club will be Monday, February 19, at 7.30pm in the recreation room at Beckingham. The speakers will be Chris and Margaret Edge, talking about ‘Flowers for Bees & other insects’.

Future meetings include: Monday, March 19, ‘Bark, Berries & Leaf - Texture in the Garden’ - Steve Lovell.

If you are interested in gardening, the environment or related subjects why not go along.

It is a small club and visitors will be made very welcome.

As well as talks from interesting gardeners and naturalists the club likes to socialise and have organised trips to gardens and places of gardening interest during the summer months.

For more information contact Pat Hooton: 01427 890357.