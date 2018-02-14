COMMUNITY: Bassetlaw Staying Well programme

The Staying Well Expert Patients Programme (EPP) is a ‘chronic disease self-management course’, a Government initiative to help people living with long-term conditions maintain their health and improve their quality of life.

This is through a self-management course led by someone else with a long-term health condition.

The course has been designed to help people with a chronic or long-term illness regain as much control over their physical and emotional well-being as possible.

The course consists of a two and a half hour session once a week for six weeks.

For more information contact Bassetlaw Action Centre on 01777 709650 or email: ltupling@bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk