COMMUNITY: All Saints’ Church, Gainsborough

Saturday, March 3, Fairtrade coffee morning, All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough, 10am to noon.

Cake stall, raffle of Fair Trade products. See the range of Fairtrade products available in local supermarkets.

Buying Fairtrade coffee, tea, sugar, chocolate, wine and bananas gives farmers a better deal, which means that they can make their own decisions, control their futures and lead the dignified life that everyone deserves.

All funds raised will go to support the work of the Fairtrade Foundation.