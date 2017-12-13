COMMUNITY: All Saints’ Church, Gainsborough

Christmas craft fair on Saturday, December 16, 10am to 3pm.

There will be a wide variety of stalls. The church cafe will be open for snacks and lunches throughout. All proceeds to church funds and entry is free.

Sunday, December 17, 6pm, community carol service. It is an opportunity to celebrate the good work done throughout the year by local voluntary and caring organisations and to thank them for all that they contribute to the life of the town. Representatives of many local organisations will be attending and will be invited to light a candle on behalf of their organisation.

There will be lots of opportunities to join in with the singing of carols old and new and to share in refreshments after the service. Everyone welcome.

Christmas eve, Sunday, December 24, 11pm Midnight Mass.

Christmas day, Monday, December 25, 8am Holy Communion BCP, 10.30am all-age Communion for Christmas.