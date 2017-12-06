COMMUNITY: All Saints’ Church, Gainsborough

To welcome the Christmas festival, the church invites you to join Gainsborough Choral Society at its year ending concert ‘Carols for All’ at All Saints’ Church, Gainsborough on Saturday, December 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, on sale now, £10 (unreserved/restricted view), £2 accompanied u14, available from Horsleys, 27 Church Street, Gainsborough or online from WeGotTickets (booking fee applies).

All Saints Parish Church, Gainsborough will be holding a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, December 16, 10am to 3pm.

There will be a wide variety of stalls to enjoy including hand crafted gifts, health and beauty products, cards, jewellery, preserves, cakes etc, something for everyone.

The church cafe will be open for snacks and lunches throughout. All proceeds to church funds and entry is free.