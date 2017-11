To welcome the Christmas festival, the church invites you to join Gainsborough Choral Society at its year ending concert ‘Carols for All’ at All Saints’ Church, Gainsborough on Saturday, December 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, on sale now, £10 (unreserved/restricted view), £2 accompanied u14, available from Horsleys, 27 Church Street, Gainsborough or online from WeGotTickets (booking fee applies).