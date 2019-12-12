Christmas shoppers in Gainsborough warned about fake presents

Fake Nintendo games consoles are among the counterfeit items seized by trading standards officers in Lincolnshire in the run-up to Christmas.

The consoles, branded as ideal Christmas presents, were selling for £20, but they would usually retail for about £80.

Other fake items found at markets across the county included L.O.L Surprise! dolls and potentially dangerous LED balloons.

Chad Saratoon, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, warned Christmas shoppers to be on high alert.

He said: “With counterfeit products, you can never be sure that they have been made to a good standard and that they are decent and durable.

“The products we have seized have been tested, and there are significant safety issues, including a risk of overheating and fire. None of the products have correct labels.

“The dolls have been found at a much lower cost than those on the high street. Consumers can’t be sure how they have been made, what they are made from or if they are safe to give to your children.”

“The LED balloons don’t comply with the Toy Safety Directive. For example, the string is too long and can detach, posing a strangulation risk, while the battery compartment breaks easily.

“I’d urge shoppers to buy toys only from responsible retailers. It’s always worth buying the genuine article because they will have been through considerable amounts of safety testing.

“You can’t put a price on your child’s safety.”