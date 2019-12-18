Call to help young people in Gainsborough living in poverty

A call has gone out to help raise funds to change the lives of disadvantaged young people in Gainsborough and the rest of Lindsey.

The leading youth charity, YHA, wants to generate enough money through its Project90 campaign to give hundreds of young people the chance to go on a residential adventure.

The unforgettable adventure would be a two-night, action-packed holiday, including transport and all meals, to one of YHA’s youth hostels.

Activities could include canoeing, kayaking, raft building, archery, orienteering and shelter building.

Alan Kempson, manager of one of the hostels, said: “We know that getting out of your comfort zone, being active and outdoors all have hugely positive effects on physical and mental wellbeing. This is exactly what young people living challenging lives need.

“Having these kind of experiences provide shape and develop us, and it's very important that nobody is left behind.”

Project90 is the most ambitious campaign in the 90-year history of the YHA charity. It has been prompted by statistics that suggest there has never been a greater need to support vulnerable, young people.

The number living below the breadline, even though they are in a working family, has increased by 38 per cent since the decade began.

In the East Midlands, which includes Gainsborough, 184,085 children were living in poverty in 2018, which was 48 per cent more than in 2010.

In 2017/18, an estimated 24 per cent of children in West Lindsey were living in poverty after housing costs had been deducted.