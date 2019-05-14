Blyton girl set to make a splash for new village play park

A 10-year-old girl is set to swim 120 lengths at her local swimming pool to raise money for a play park in her village.

Daisy Hill, from Blyton, wanted to help Blyton Parish Council which is building the play park behind Blyton Memorial Hall, after she found she was getting “bored” in the village.

Daisy Hill

She moved to Haven Close in he village in October from Doncaster with her parents Kevin, aged 40 and Sarah, 41.

Daisy who swims with Scunthorpe Anchor is set to swim the lengths, totalling three kilometres, at Gainsborough’s West Lindsey Leisure Centre on May 26, from 3-5pm.

Daisy who has “never done anything like this before”, said: “I swim for six hours a week.

“I get really bored in the village and they were advertising a play park to be built, so I thought I would try to help.”

Daisy has currently raised more than £400 towards the park, although her swim date had to be pushed back after she damaged ligament in her knee.

She wants to raise £500 for the play park.

She said: “It is really good that people are supporting me.”

Helen Pitman, council clerk said the council has been working to put in the play park for a “couple of years”, but has struggled to raise enough funds.

She said: “The first stage, the adventure trail, will hopefully in, in the next month.

“We are still looking for funding for the second stage.

“It is really great that Daisy has the initiative to do this and make a contribution.

“It’s fantastic.”

Despite receiving a £1,000 grant from the Community Fund Grants Panel, the council is still urging people to help raise money and send in ideas, as the park will cost a “minimum of £75,000 to complete”.

Blyton Children’s Playground Group which is supporting the council has been holding public meetings to help gather ideas for the park, which Daisy has attended to have her say.

Mum Sarah, a learning support assistant, said the family is proud of Daisy for coming up with the idea.

She said: “I think it is a fantastic idea.

“We are proud of her, she came up with it herself.

“She came to me and said ‘they need all the money they can get’.

“There are not many children in the village, but, it would be nice to have somewhere for them.

“It is really nice here in the village, we moved to be in the countryside and for Daisy to get into the grammar school.”

Daisy will start at Queen Elizabeth’s High School, Gainsborough, in September.

To donate to Daisy, visit here