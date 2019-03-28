13 last-minute gifts you can pick up at your local petrol station to save your Mother's Day blushes
Are you in a panic with Mother's Day looming large? Have you left your gift-buying until the last minute.....again?
Well don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are 13 last-minute gifts you can pick up 24/7 at your local petrol station.....from flowers to a car-valeting kit for the mum who loves her motor.
1. Garage flowers
Some of the bouquets might be a little past their best, but all mums love a bunch of flowers.
2. Cards
No mum worth her salt would forgive their child if they didn't receive a card on Mother's Day.
3. Engine oil
If you're really struggling for ideas, you might have a mum who wants to keep her vehicle in tip-top shape. Don't blame us for the reaction!
4. Biscuits
The ideal treat for a mum who likes a snack to go with her Mother's Day cuppa.
