13 last-minute gifts you can pick up at your local petrol station to save your Mother's Day blushes

Well don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are 13 last-minute gifts you can pick up 24/7 at your local petrol station.....from flowers to a car-valeting kit for the mum who loves her motor.

1. Garage flowers Some of the bouquets might be a little past their best, but all mums love a bunch of flowers.

2. Cards No mum worth her salt would forgive their child if they didn't receive a card on Mother's Day.

3. Engine oil If you're really struggling for ideas, you might have a mum who wants to keep her vehicle in tip-top shape. Don't blame us for the reaction!

4. Biscuits The ideal treat for a mum who likes a snack to go with her Mother's Day cuppa.

