Unsung heroes are so vital to the Macmillan cause

Fiona Goldsby, 43, founded the fundraising group The Merry Macs of Lincoln after being diagnosed with a brain tumour and receiving support from a Macmillan nurse.

In the six years the group has been going, she has managed to raise almost £300,000 for Macmillan.

Now she’s pledging to raise even more to support the new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre being developed at Lincoln Hospital this year.

She said: “When I was told I had cancer, it turned my life upside down.

“If there is one thing I have learned throughout this – it is to live life as fully as you can.

“Cancer was isolating and terrifying, but my family, friends and Macmillan nurse got me through it.

“Having a brain tumour made me grateful for everything that I have – and to do what I can to help others get the help and support they need.”

Her events this year included a Victorian tea party during Lincoln Fashion Week, various musical themed evenings across Lincoln and even a zip slide across the Tyne Bridge.

