People are being urged to think before going to A&E in Bassetlaw this Bank Holiday weekend

Senior clinicians at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging people to choose their health services wisely over the bank holiday weekend.

On Monday, May 6, many GP surgeries and pharmacies will be running reduced opening times, with a select few remaining open during this period.

Medical and clinical staff at the trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy break.

Due to the hot weather which was experienced during the Easter break the number of Emergency Department attendances increased with heat-related illnesses and injuries the main culprit.

Clinicians are urging people to stay safe and make the right choices if they do become unwell.

Dr Nick Mallaband, emergency care group director and consultant at the trust, said: “With only a few days left until the bank holiday, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend.

“We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that, an emergency.

“However, if you do feel ill during the bank holiday, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

A Facebook Post from Bcvs Bassetlaw earlier today (Thursday, May, 2) said: “The team are doing a great job, but with this workload please consider all options before coming to A&E.

“As we run up to another Bank Holiday weekend there is expected to he a high demand for services.

“Last Bank Holiday weekend saw high numbers of attendees at A&E and was the highest number ever recorded.

“Before going to A&E maybe consider having a chat with your local pharmacy, remember to order your repeat prescriptions beforehand, visit your GP, call 111 who maybe able to help you find a GP slot or an out of hours appointment.

“Emergencies will always happen but self care is equally as important.

“Prevention is better than the cure.

“If you do find that you do need to visit A&E this weekend, there will probably be a wait, so please be patient, polite and respectful to staff and other patients.”