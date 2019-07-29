‘Outstanding’ care service rated among country’s best

A service which supports people with a learning disability in Gainsborough has been ranked among the best in the country.

Mencap’s domiciliary care service in Lincolnshire was marked ‘outstanding’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors also rated it ‘outstanding’ in the individual areas of being caring and well-led.

Currently only three per cent of England’s care homes, domiciliary care agencies and hospitals have an overall ‘outstanding’ rating.

Rob Michelson, Area Operations Manager at Mencap, said: “We are ecstatic.

“Our team works so hard to provide the highest possible standard of care for everyone we support and we are so delighted to be recognised for our work by the CQC.”

Inspectors said the service - which also supports people in Lincoln, Market Rasen, Skegness, Boston and Spalding - was exceptional in placing people at its heart.

They said people were truly respected and valued as individuals, and empowered as partners in their care.

The service currently provides care and support to 50 people with a learning disability living in their own houses and flats.