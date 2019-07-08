Helping others to help them love the positives in life

I recently became a life coach, writes Kate Hull-Rodgers.

More than 30 years on the wrong side of the medication cart – I’ve been very mentally ill – has taught me much about what it takes to help a person make over their lives for the positive.

Life coaching is a method of mentoring and helping people achieve their goals or master specific skills.

My practise is about determining just what our goals are, setting them and then achieving them.

My favourite strap line is live the life you love and love the life you live.

The idea is to banish depression and anxiety and to welcome happiness.

If those are the two sides of the same coin – then banishing depression and anxiety is actually easier than welcoming happiness.

We, as humans, are programmed through our ancestry to protect ourselves through fight, flight or freeze.

Being prepared to combat danger is what has kept us alive and helped us to evolve.

The problem comes when this survival mechanism gets out of kilter.

That is when we experience anxiety and our fight or flight switch has been flipped to the ‘on’ position.

What is not good is when we can’t turn it off.

When we are on constant alert, we become ill.

In my practise, we do many exercises and interventions to damper down the panic button.

Panic attacks are not the same as anxiety but they are related and can be treated with the same work.

Depression I find more slippery – when my bipolar kicks in and I get low, it is hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

It is difficult to nail depression down and get rid of it.

But there are countless self-help methods and self-care practises to improve self-confidence, self believe and self-esteem.

If depression is partly nature, there is much we can do that is nurture.

We can change our minds – literally.

But the biggest challenge is what I call ‘welcoming happiness’.

Somewhere along the history of humans, we have come to believe we just aren’t worthy or that we have to keep striving.

We go from surviving to striving to thriving – but find it difficult to just let ourselves be happy.

With my clients, I do an important positive affirmation which is simply ‘I am enough’.

And that’s where it starts.

If you are interested in finding out more, call 01427 628888 or follow Kate Hull Rodgers Coaching on Facebook.