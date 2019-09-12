Heath walk volunteers in Gainsborough and Saxilby win awards for dedication

Dedicated volunteers from Gainsborough and Saxilby have won awards for proving that no step is too far when helping to organise health walks.

They have encouraged people to stay fit and healthy by joining the regular walks, which come under the national Ramblers Walking For Health scheme and are backed by the Lincolnshire Co-op.

Margaret Smith (right) and Sue Wright (left) receive their award from Ursula Lidbetter, of Lincolnshire Co-op. (PHOTO BY: Chris Vaughan Photography).

At a celebration event, held at Woodland Waters in Ancaster, they were among eight hard-working volunteers from across the county to be recognised with honours.

Ken Taylor received an accolade for his work with the Gainsborough walk, while friends Margaret Smith and Sue Wright were presented with awards for their contributions to the Saxilby Strollers group.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “Ken never lets his group down and never misses a weekly walk.

“He ensures all members feel welcome and supported, and always encourages people of all abilities to take part.”

One of Ken’s fellow walkers said: “I feel that an award for this reliable and caring man is highly appropriate. Ken is a huge success for our team and a true inspiration to us all.”

Margaret and Sue have been involved with the Saxilby walk since its inception nearly ten years ago. They never miss a walk, whatever the weather, and are always there to greet walkers with a smile.

Margaret said: “The numbers in our walking group have been growing week by week, and that’s a great thing.

“It’s more like a social event for people. The talking and meeting new friends are just as important as the exercise.”

Of the award, Sue said: “It is amazing, and right out of the blue. We didn’t expect to get something like this.”

There are more than 60 volunteer-run health walks across Lincolnshire’s seven districts.

They benefit people in many ways, improving their physical wellbeing and enhancing mental health. The walks last between 30 and 90 minutes, and those taking part can enjoy them at their own pace.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s chief executive, Ursula Lidbetter, said: “It is inspiring to meet our volunteer walk leaders, and we are immensely proud of them. We say thankyou for their dedication and enthusiasm in leading groups and supporting others.

“We were impressed by the nominations we received for awards. Among many attributes, they were praised for their commitment, friendliness, encouragement and endless kindness.”