Gainsborough nurse Darren wins award for his end-of-life care

A nurse based in Gainsborough has been honoured with an award for his contribution to the end-of-life care of a patient.

David Edwards, who works for the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, was presented with a regional Respect Carers Award.

District nurse David was nominated by the family of Darren Williams, known as Taff, who passed away a couple of months ago. David looked after Taff in the latter stages of his life.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “David was cited as being a very experienced district nurse who exuded a reassuring calmness.

“Taff’s family felt he went above and beyond his duties by always getting back to them quickly.

“They felt very lucky to have David not only for his wealth of experience but also because he is a very lovely man.“

David, who is part of the Gainsborough Community Nursing Team, said: “I am humbled and proud to receive this award. It was truly unexpected.

“I feel very honoured that the family nominated me.”

The carers awards are sponsored by the Respect Green Burial Parks and Respect Direct Funeral Services organisations in Gainsborough.

They decide on worthy recipients after hearing the heartfelt comments of families about how good a hospital, care home, nursing home, hospice or home-visiting carer have been. They then invite nominations for the accolades.

David is based at the John Coupland Hospital in Gainsborough, where the presentation took place.

Gordon Tulley, who handed over the award on behalf of Respect, said: “It was a pleasure to meet David and to bestow this award in Taff’s memory.

“We have been running these awards for nine years, and David is only the second male nurse to receive this accolade.”

Debbie Leigh, who is David’s line manager, paid tribute to her successful member of staff. She said: “We are extremely proud of David at the trust.

“He consistently works hard and delivers compassionate nursing to all his patients.

“He truly deserves this award.”