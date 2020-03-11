Coronavirus: Every place in England with a confirmed Covid-19 case as UK total reaches 382

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain is continuing to increase – with six deaths so far.

There have been 382 cases in total – but that figure is expected to keep going up in the next few days as more and more people become exposed to the virus.

A woman wears a protective face mask in London. (Photo: Getty).

Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries revealed she has been diagnosed with coronavirus while Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has also tested positive.

Locally, there have been three confirmed cases in South Yorkshire – two in Barnsley and one in Rotherham, with no confirmed cases in Sheffield or Doncaster so far.

Derbyshire has reported four cases with five in Nottinghamshire.

However, patients with coronavirus from across the country are being treated at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital while in Doncaster there have been several incidents of places being closed and workers sent home to self-isolate with suspected cases.

Here is a list of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases in England by local authority and number of cases

Barking and Dagenham – 1

Barnet – 8

Barnsley- 2

Bath and North East Somerset – 0

Bedford – 0

Bexley - 0

Birmingham – 1

Blackburn with Darwen – 0

Blackpool - 0

Bolton – 3

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole – 3

Bracknell Forest - 2

Bradford – 1

Brent – 3

Brighton and Hove – 8

Bristol, City of – 2

Bromley – 2

Buckinghamshire – 2

Bury – 3

Calderdale – 0

Cambridgeshire – 1

Camden – 5

Central Bedfordshire – 0

Cheshire East - 0

Cheshire West and Chester – 0

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly – 4

County Durham – 1

Coventry – 3

Croydon – 1

Cumbria – 7

Darlington – 0

Derby - 0

Derbyshire – 4

Devon – 13

Doncaster - 0

Dorset – 0

Dudley – 1

Ealing – 5

East Riding of Yorkshire – 0

East Sussex - 0

Enfield – 1

Essex - 5

Gateshead – 0

Gloucestershire – 3

Greenwich – 1

Hackney and City of London - 3

Halton – 0

Hammersmith and Fulham - 2

Hampshire – 10

Haringey – 1

Harrow – 1

Hartlepool – 0

Havering – 2

Herefordshire, County of – 1

Hertfordshire – 16

Hillingdon – 1

Hounslow – 5

Isle of Wight – 1

Islington – 1

Kensington and Chelsea – 13

Kent – 5

Kingston upon Hull, City of – 1

Kingston upon Thames – 1

Kirklees - 0

Knowsley – 0

Lambeth – 4

Lancashire – 4

Leeds – 5

Leicester – 0

Leicestershire – 2

Lewisham - 3

Lincolnshire – 1

Liverpool – 5

Luton – 2

Manchester – 5

Medway -2

Merton - 2

Middlesbrough – 0

Milton Keynes – 2

Newcastle upon Tyne – 4

Newham – 0

Norfolk – 0

North East Lincolnshire – 0

North Lincolnshire – 0

North Somerset – 1

North Tyneside – 1

North Yorkshire – 0

Northamptonshire – 5

Northumberland – 0

Nottingham – 2

Nottinghamshire – 5

Oldham – 4

Oxfordshire – 7

Peterborough – 1

Plymouth – 0

Portsmouth – 0

Reading -0

Redbridge – 1

Redcar and Cleveland – 0

Richmond upon Thames – 1

Rochdale – 0

Rotherham – 1

Rutland – 0

Salford - 0

Sandwell – 0

Sefton – 0

Sheffield – 0

Shropshire – 1

Slough – 1

Solihull – 0

Somerset – 2

South Gloucestershire – 0

South Tyneside – 0

Southampton – 0

Southend-on-Sea – 1

Southwark – 8

St. Helens – 0

Staffordshire – 4

Stockport – 0

Stockton-on-Tees – 0

Stoke-on-Trent – 0

Suffolk – 1

Sunderland – 1

Surrey – 6

Sutton – 2

Swindon – 2

Tameside – 1

Telford and Wrekin – 0

Thurrock – 0

Torbay – 7

Tower Hamlets – 4

Trafford – 4

Wakefield – 0

Walsall – 0

Waltham Forest – 1

Wandsworth – 3

Warrington - 0

Warwickshire4

West Berkshire – 0

West Sussex – 3

Westminster – 5

Wigan – 3

Wiltshire – 4

Windsor and Maidenhead – 1

Wirral – 1

Wokingham – 3

Wolverhampton – 3

Worcestershire – 0

York – 3

Awaiting confirmation – 15