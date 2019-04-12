Funny stuff in Lincoln with Comedy Night at the Royal

Pierre Hollins, Junior Simpson and Scott Bennett will be serving up the laughs in Lincoln next week at Comedy Night at the Royal.

Music man Pierre Hollins will combine laid-back observations with some absurd guitar posturing.

Junior Simpson is described as a ‘lapsed London choirboy’ who combines quite wit with insatiable energy.

Scott Bennett hails from Yorkshire and has quickly become one of the fastest rising stars on the scene.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Thursday, April 25 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 (£9.50 NUS) on 01522 519999 or online.