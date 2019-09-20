Special week to show how Gainsborough Library now offers much more than borrowing books

Gainsborough Library is to be at the heart of a special week offering a variety of workshops, activities and events.

National Libraries Week, which runs from Monday, October 7 to Saturday, October 12, is a celebration of the nation’s much-loved libraries.

This year’s theme highlights the way libraries have evolved in recent years and now offer much more than borrowing books.

Throughout the week, the library on Cobden Street in Gainsborough will be hosting activities with a digital focus, offering workshops and advice on subjects such as IT for beginners, downloading e-books, digital colouring and ancestry.

Nicola Rogers, of Lincolnshire Libraries, said: “We also offer a wide range of online resources that are accessible to library users with a full membership.

“The resources range from e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines to a music streaming/download app, help for people researching their family history and reference materials.

“There is also help for those learning to drive and advice for people preparing to live in the UK for the first time. All these are free to access and use.

“If you haven’t visited your library recently, it’s well worth popping in. It doesn’t cost anything to become a member.”