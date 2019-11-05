Honour for Philippa as she wins top careers award

A teacher from Huntcliff School in Kirton-in-Lindsey has won a prestigious Careers Excellence Award.

Philippa Hartley, deputy head teacher at the school, won the Careers Leader of the Year award at the ceremony at Burlington House in London.

The school was also highly commended in Most Progress in a School or College.

The Careers Excellence Awards, in partnership with the Gatsby Foundation is a celebration of best practice in careers provision.

There were more than 200 nominations from schools, colleges, businesses and providers across England for awards in twelve different categories.

Winners were chosen by a panel of independent expert judges.

The judges said: ““Mrs Hartley has taken a transformative approach to the school’s careers programme.

There is a clear review and improvement cycle and the programme is revised regularly to ensure outcomes are being met for young people.

“As a result of her passion and belief in making a difference, every child is given the chance to succeed and the school are working at a strategic level to embed activity for all learners to enrich the curriculum.

A school spokesman added: “Despite being a deputy head with significant responsibility, Philippa embarked upon the L6 diploma in career guidance and development in order to understand the theory underpinning our careers strategy.

“Because of Philippa’s leadership, the school is close to meeting all Gatsby benchmarks.

A key strength is her ability to identify and engage appropriate staff to deliver programmes which ensures relevance and impact.”

Commenting on the school’s highly commended honour in the Most Progress from a School or College category, judges said: “Remarkable progress has been made at Huntcliff, embedding the development and implementation of the careers plan at strategic level, ensuring that the benefit to all students is maximised.

“There is a clear plan in place setting out what the school needs to develop further and strong endorsement from a recent Ofsted report”

READ MORE: New Ofsted inspections are about more than just exam results.