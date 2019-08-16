A-level students at Gainsborough school praised for doing ‘incredibly well’

Successful students at a school in Gainsborough have been praised for doing “incredibly well” in their A-level exams.

David Allsop, boss at Queen Elizabeth’s High School (QEHS), hailed the sixth-form pupils after 40 per cent of them gained at least one A or A* grade.

Looking forward to the next stage of her education is this successful student at QEHS.

“Congratulations again to all of our students, and we wish them well as they embark on the next stage of their lives,” said Mr Allsop.

“AT QEHS, we pride ourselves on providing a unique educational experience, combining a rich extra-curricular offer with a wealth of opportunities and, of course, outstanding academic tuition.

“It is pleasing to see that those students who have made the most of what our sixth form has to offer have done incredibly well.”

Other statistics to emerge from the A-level performance of QEHS show that 70 per cent of students gained at least one A*, A or B grade, while 44 per cent gained two A* or A grades and a B grade.

A jubilant sixth-form student at QEHS celebtrates after getting the A-level results he wanted.

Sixteen pupils achieved three or more A* and A grades, while eight achieved four A* and A grades. One in four gained two or more A grades.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The staff and governors of QEHS would like to congratulate the students who have worked hard over the last two years to gain such excellent grades.

“Despite the new, harder A-levels, our students have gained 125 A* or A grades between them, representing 27 per cent of total entries.”

The sixth-form pupils will now progress to courses at universities or colleges, or to apprenticeships or full-time work.

Mr Allsop added: “Many students are going on to study a wide range of subjects at prestigious universities, including Oxford. One student, Emily Tan, has gained a place to study medicine at Oxford, which is an incredible achievement.

“Other students have overcome great personal difficulties and, through the support of our staff, have gained excellent qualifications.

“All of this success is down to our talented and experienced staff, working in harmony with our students and their parents. It is that combination that leads to results such as these.

“We are particularly pleased with the results in maths and English, where almost one in five grades were A*.

As well as Emily Tan, the other QEHS students to win places at Oxford are Emma Kitchen (biochemistry), Autumn Usher (chemistry), Erik Green (history) and Lucy Nicholson (law).

Emily and Erik were among eight pupils who achieved four A* or A grades. The others were Dominic Bolderson, Eleanor Habershon, Matty Mcilroy, Max Metheringham, Mackenzie Sly and Hannah Young.

The achievements at QEHS reflected a very good A-level performance by most schools across Lincolnshire.

The provisional pass rate for the county was 97.6 per cent, while the proportion of A*, A, B or C grades increased from last year.

Almost half of Lincolnshire’s schools improved their results from 2018, while 11 schools produced a number of A* or A grades that was above the national average.

Heather Sandy, interim director of education at the county council, said: “The students performed strongly in difficult exams.”