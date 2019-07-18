Say YES to helping tackle youth unemployment

Voluntary Centre Services (VCS) West Lindsey is helping to deliver the new YES Project in partnership with Acis Group, writes Lorraine Espin-Hempsall.

YES is an innovative and unique approach to tackling youth unemployment.

Working with employers and young people to increase opportunities for people and business.

The Youth and Employer Support (YES) Project, is a new four-year programme funded by the National Lottery community fund.

The project will provide free employability and lifestyle support for young people aged 16 -30 to help them into work, along with dedicated employer support to ensure young people receive a positive experience in the world of work.

Ben Barley, chief executive at VCS described the project as ‘a really exciting opportunity for us (VCS) to build upon existing provision for young people in West Lindsey and opening up new opportunities, whilst helping young people overcome barriers and challenges in finding employment’.

The Youth Engagement Lead offers one-to-one bespoke support for participants with information, advice and guidance as well as mentoring and coaching.

Referrals to the project can be made by any third party or by self-referral and participants should be open to making positive changes in order to succeed.

The employer lead will bridge the gap between employers and potential employees and will work to support local companies in recruiting more young people to their workforce.

The YES Project follows in the footsteps of Talent Match, a project which had a proven track record in making a difference to the lives of young people across the county.

YES hopes to help and support around 200 young people over the next four years.

For further information, contact Lorraine Espin-Hempsall, youth engagement lead at VCS in Gainsborough on 01427 613470 or 07422 665340.

Visit the wesbite for details.