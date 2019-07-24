Saxilby software firm’s boss and robots up for awards

Saxilby-based software specialist OrderWise has been nominated for three prestigious awards, and received national recognition for its robotics technology.

The nominations include one for the company’s founder and chief executive officer, David Hallam, who is a Midlands finalist in the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

He has also been shortlisted in the Tech Leaders Awards, and will be hoping to win in the digital leader of the year category.

Meanwhile, OrderWise itself has been nominated for the innovation category at this year’s Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

This relates to its robotics technology, which was unveiled to 200 delegates from all over the country last month. The delegates got to see exactly how robots could operate in a warehouse setting,

David said: “I am honoured to have made the shortlist for two prestigious awards, and I am delighted that our robotics technology has been nominated for yet another innovation award.

“We have received such positive feedback about our new robotics, and I’d like to thank my entire team for all their hard work.”