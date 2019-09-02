New scheme to tackle youth unemployment in West Lindsey

A new initiative to tackle youth unemployment in West Lindsey has been launched.

The Youth and Employer Support (YES) programme aims to bring a new twist to employment programmes.

Not only will it help young people between the ages of 16 and 30, it will also offer a dedicated employer support service.

By offering a free hands-on service, the YES programme will support employers to recruit and sustain long-term employment opportunities for young people.

The four-year programme, led by Gainsborough-based social housing provider Acis in partnership with Voluntary Centre Services (VCS), is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Hannah Taylor-Dales, Service Development Manager at Acis, said: “It’s an exciting concept and we can’t wait to engage with local young people and employers.”

Heather Arnatt, Area Coordinator at VCS West Lindsey, added: “We’re pleased to bring our skills and experience to this new partnership.

“We feel passionately about offering something different to young people in the area, to address the issues that really matter and help them to set their own path.”