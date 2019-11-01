New Gainsborough store 'a great addition to the area'

Fifteen new jobs have been created by the launch of a new Superdrug store in Gainsborough.

The store, which supplies health and beauty products, toiletries and luxury fragrances, opened at Marshall's Yard on Friday morning in a unit previously occupied by Chic and Clarks.

The store features a brand-new beauty studio offering a brow and lash bar, and a nail bar.

Superdrug's former Market Place store is currently being re-branded as Savers and will open later in the month.

Kim Garbutt, Gainsborough Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new store to customers in Lincolnshire.

"The store is a great addition to the area and will offer a wide selection of our unique mix of beauty, health and fragrances which is great in the lead up to Christmas shopping."

“The addition of the brow & lash bar and nail bar means we will be able to offer our customers a variety of top beauty treatments at affordable prices. We hope our customers love the new store," Ms Garbutt added.

Centre manager for Marshall's Yard, Alison Hall, said: "We are delighted to welcome Superdrug to the centre. The new store looks great and is a fantastic addition to the line up here at the yard."