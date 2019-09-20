MP gives thumbs up to thriving laser company

The importance of UK manufacturers was highlighted when an MP visited the headquarters of one of the key employers in the region.

Karen Lee, MP for Lincoln, was given a tour of Micrometric, which is a European leader in the use of lasers for the production of fine parts and precision components.

The visit followed the thriving Lincoln-based company’s £500,000 purchase of a specialist, high-performance laser cutting machine.

The MP said: “It was very positive to see a thriving local business investing in the economy.

“I was also pleased to see the firm providing great opportunities for ambitious young people through apprenticeships.”

She was joined by Charlotte Horobin, of Make UK, which champions and celebrates British manufacturing. Both spoke to employees and got an insight into the work of the company, which has clients in the aerospace, automotive and energy sectors.

Neil Main, managing director of Micrometric, said: “The visit showcased what a modern, manufacturing business looks like. Our discussions were very positive and productive.”