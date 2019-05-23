MP fears Gainsborough could suffer after British Steel collapse

MP Sir Edward Leigh fears the Gainsborough area could suffer badly after the demise of British Steel in neighbouring Scunthorpe.

British Steel has been placed in compulsory liquidation, putting 5,000 jobs at risk and endengering 20,000 others in its supply chain.

Sir Edward expressed his alarm and worried that the loss of jobs and damage to the economy could be ‘unbearable’.

He said: “I am saddened and concerned about British Steel. Around one-third of the workforce live in my constituency, with many more employed in the supply chain.

“The scale of the job losses will have a significant impact on our local economy. I will work with colleagues in local government across Lincolnshire to support our community.

“I am disappointed that state aid rules prevent the government giving further help. I shall pursue this further with the Business Secretary to see what innovative ways the government can find to keep British Steel making in Scunthorpe.

“This is an essential industry for our nation. We cannot, and must not, give up. The human cost in our area could be unbearable.”