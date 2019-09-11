Money experts to give free expert advice on Lincolnshire Day

Free expert advice and support are to be offered by a chartered accountancy firm in Gainsborough to mark Lincolnshire Day on Tuesday, October 1.

Wright Vigar is inviting business owners and individuals to its office at Britannia House in Marshall’s Yard for a 30-minute chat.

The idea is to talk about a range of financial services, ranging from traditional accountancy and tax planning to bespoke technology solutions and cloud-accounting software, giving people peace of mind for the future.

Pete Harrison, managing director of the company, said: “The Lincolnshire community forms the spine of our business, so we wanted to show our appeciation by giving something back.

“Our experts can provide a real insight into your needs in the 30 minutes we are offering, and we hope people take this opportunity to speak to us.”

Wright Vigar is also offering the free sessions at its offices in Lincoln and Sleaford.

All appointments are by booking only. To secure a slot, please e-mail marketing@wrightvigar.co.uk or call 01522 531341 and ask for the marketing team.