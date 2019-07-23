Lincolnshire county council set to refuse ‘Smelly Skelly’ plan

Lincolnshire County Council looks set to refuse a plan to demolish and upgrade an animal rendering plant, which has been given the unfortunate nickname of “Smelly Skelly” by residents.

Proposals were submitted last year for the plant site on Jerusalem Farm, Skellingthorpe, and would see the site demolished to make way for a new facility with upgraded odour filters.

The county council has the final decision on the development and its officers have recommended refusing the proposal at a meeting on July 29.

As well as a new facility, the plans would see three affordable homes built and a manager’s house.

A community hub which was included in the original plans, lodged by DS Developing, which is owned by The Leo Group, was removed in the resubmitted proposal.

But, the county council said in a report that there is no evidence of local need for affordable housing or that the development has “adequately addressed” land contamination.

The authority also raised concern over “adverse noise impacts” and odour on surrounding homes.

Other local councils were consulted on the proposal last year.

North Kesteven District Council objected to the plan amid concerns over traffic, noise and odour.

The authority reiterated its objections after the developer resubmitted its proposals to the council last month.

Skellingthorpe Parish Council has also objected to the plan.

