Gainsborough's HIV guru named in top 100 of most influential women in UK

One of Gainsborough’s most inspirational icons has again been named among the top 100 women in social enterprise in the UK.

Business guru Lizzie Jordan, once dubbed ‘the Nigella of HIV’, was named as one of the most influential women in the country at the NatWest Women in Social Enterprise (WISE) 100 event in London.

Lizzie, 37, is the mum who famously became a mother, a widow and HIV positive all within the space of 18 months back in 2006.

She left her fashion career, returned to her roots in rural Lincolnshire and soon matured into a multi-award winning social enterpreneur and sexual health advocate.

She is the boss and founder of Think2Speak, an award-winning organisation that equips people with the skills and confidence necessary to have some of life’s most difficult conversations.

Specialising in LGBT issues, sex and relationships education, the Think2Speak team have helped more than 10,000 people, promoting social inclusion and integration in communities across the UK.

The annual NatWest WISE100 event doubles up as a day of learning, networking and debating for the top 100 women .

Lizzie said: “My journey into social entrepreneurship began as a knee-jerk reaction to a conversation someone had with my child.

“Fast forward to 2017 and I was named one of the top 100 women in social enterprise. This time, I have been listed as a social business leader of the year, and I am incredibly humbled.

“It helps illustrate the important work that Think2Speak does in breaking down stereotypes and promoting inclusion for young people.

“The WISE100 event provides a great opportunity for women in social enterprise to connect and to discuss the many challenges we face, but also the successes that we make along the way.””

Lizzie's life was turned upside down 13 years ago when her partner of four years, Benji, died because of HIV. She also tested positive, and she was left to look after daughter, Jaye, on her own.

However, she has become one of the UK’s highest profile HIV advocates. She has spoken in the House Of Lords, appeared on the ‘BBC Breakfast’ show and been interviewed by Stephen Fry for a TV documentary.