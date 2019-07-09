Gainsborough post office honoured for first class service

Gainsborough has a first class post office - that’s official!

Staff at the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Gainsborough Post Office - who put their own stamp on quality service - have delivered the goods after receiving a national honour at the Post Office Retail Awards 2019.

The awards were presented during a ceremony in Birmingham.

The awards evening in Birmingham was all about recognising and rewarding the hard work and expertise of post offices around the UK.

Gainsborough Post Office, based on Heaton Street, scooped the Banking Services award which was presented by BBC presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly.

The Gainsborough branch, which employs nine people, competed against thousands across the country to make the final shortlist of eight.

Manager Ben Edge said: “It’s amazing to win and it’s nice to get the recognition for the hard work the team has done in the past year.

“We didn’t expect to win as there was some tough competition and when our name was called out we were in shock.

“Since a lot of bank branches have closed we’ve helped more customers who require a face-to-face banking service. It’s rewarding to get acknowledgement for a service that helps lots of people in our community.”