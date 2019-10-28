Gainsborough manufacturer strikes gold at regional industry awards

A Gainsborough-based company has struck gold at the regional heats of a major national manufacturing awards.

Organised by Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, the awards recognise excellence among manufacturing companies.

Eminox Ltd, which designs and manufactures high performance stainless steel exhaust and emission control systems, picked up gold in the business growth and strategy award, sponsored by RSM, and was highly commended in the sustainability category.

The judges said: “The clarity of the company’s bold planning and its determination to take opportunities from changes within its marketplace is fantastic to see.

“The company set out its approach clearly including the various steps taken regarding capital investment, process improvement, people development, and customer penetration.”

The awards were presented at the Midlands and East annual dinner of Make UK, which was sponsored by Japanese IT solutions provider Hulft.

The winners will now go forward to the national finals to be judged in London in December.