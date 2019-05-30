Gainsborough firm helping to turn rubbish into fuel to clean up environment

A global company from Gainsborough is at the heart of revolutionary technology that will help to turn household rubbish into fuel for planes.

Emissions reduction specialist Eminox has signed a major, new agreement with science and chemicals company Johnson Matthey that will accelerate the growth of the biofuel market and clean up the environment.

Eminox has designed a key product that it will start manufacturing at its Gainsborough base in the autumn. It will then be shipped to the USA, where it will be sold by Johnson Matthey to the world’s first plant to make low-carbon, renewable diesel and jet fuels from household waste that would otherwise have gone to landfill.

Mark Runciman, managing director of Eminox, said: “This is extremely positive. By working with us, Johnson Matthey recognises our engineering excellence and commitment to UK manufacturing.

“The agreement will help to improve the environment for us all.”

Eugene McKenna, of Johnson Matthey, said: “We know Eminox’s strengths and capabilities, which makes the company the perfect partner.”