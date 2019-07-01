Gainsborough firm celebrates major milestone in helping reduce emissions

A Gainsborough business has reached a major milestone in the installation of its retrofit emissions reduction system.

Eminox provided its 5,000th SCRT® system to Arriva London as part of its project to upgrade over 700 buses ready for the introduction of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

The SCRT® technology is proven to reduce NOx and NO2 by up to 99 per cent, and particulate matter by up to 95 per cent, in real world urban operations.

Mark Runciman, Managing Director of Eminox, said: “Having over 5,000 buses fitted with our SCRT® retrofit system is a fantastic achievement and we are thrilled it is on a TfL vehicle.”

Eminox was the first company to be approved by the Clean Vehicle Retrofit Accreditation Scheme (CVRAS), and its expertise and dedication to retrofit systems has been proven to build trust within the industry.

Carlos Vicente, Retrofit Sales Director for Eminox, added: “Fleet operators have a number of choices when it comes to operating in clean air zones, but financially it’s clear Euro VI retrofit is the most economical path to becoming compliant at the fraction of the cost of buying a new vehicle.”