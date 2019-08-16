Former Gainsborough schoolboy goes from trainee to board member at Lindum

A former Gainsborough schoolboy has been appointed to the executive board of a leading construction company, 19 years after joining them as a trainee.

Jonathan Sizer has progressed through the ranks at Lindum, based at North Hykeham, and is now responsible for overseeing the activities of the group’s 12 trading divisions and 650 employees. His role will run alongside his existing job as managing director of Lindum at York.

Jonathan grew up near Gainsborough and went to Queen Elizabeth’s High School. He joined Lindum at the age of 21 and after completing his studies, he became a commercial manager and then a general manager at Lindum Waste in Saxilby.

He switched to Lindum York in 2014 and has led its development into a company with a £30 million turnover, 56 employees and a growing order-book and reputation.

Jonathan said: “I am delighted to be appointed to the executive board and look forward to becoming more deeply involved with group activities. Lindum has a culture of encouraging people to get involved and make a difference, which has always motivated and excited me.”