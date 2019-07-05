First two horses welcomed at Bransby charity’s new site

The first two horses have finally used an equine charity’s new site for rehoming training at Barlings in Langworth.

Almost a year after the 800-acre land was bought by Bransby Horses, Solero and Darcy were taken for a two-hour trek to try out part of the 20-mile riding route there.

Riding barn trainers Chelsea Wesley and Emma Wilkinson covered 2.2 miles of the route after the horses got used to being unloaded from a trailer and tacked up at the new site.

Jo Snell, Bransby Horses’ chief executive officer, said: “I am so proud and pleased to have welcomed two of our horses on to this beautiful land at Barlings.

“It is the start of a long journey for the charity and has no end of opportunities. Seeing Solero and Darcy cantering across the fields is what this is all about.”

Bransby Horses, which relies entirely on financial donations, bought the land to mark its 50th anniversary and to secure its future and that of the animals it rescues.

It now has more than 1,000 horses, donkeys and mules in its care, with 443 on site at Bransby and 520 out in foster homes. But it is almost at capacity and badly needed to find this new land, which will be in full use by 2021.