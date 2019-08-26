Entrepreneur receives a boost from former Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis

A Cottam entrepreneur has received a boost from ex-Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis.

Naomi Johnson, founder of Value Added Video, received a social media shout-out from the business and retail entrepreneur through his ‘Small Business Sunday’ initiative.

The 64-year-old’s business involves creating videos for businesses that do not involve cameras or filming, as well as Facebook advertisements and support to blogs.

Johnson, from Cottam, admitted she was surprised to have won after she entered the competition for the first time in about six months. The businesswoman had entered weekly for three years before losing heart as ‘everyone used to win expect her’.

She said: “I don’t know if there will be any long term benefits, but the immediate results are a lot of attention on Twitter, a lot of retweets, a lot of followers and general craziness.”

The SBS competition takes place on Twitter between 5pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, where businesses tweet @TheoPaphitis, describing their business and using #SBS at the end. Paphitis then announces his six winners on Monday night at 8pm.