Early Christmas present for Darren from Gainsborough after winning a Bentley and £20,000

One family is celebrating Christmas early after a delivery driver from Gainsborough won a brand new Bentley worth £160,000, plus £20,000 in cash, thanks to dream car competition, BOTB.

Darren Godson, 32, from Gainsborough, is now the proud owner of a Bentley GT which he won after spending only £7.80 on a ticket and he was surprised by BOTB’s Christian Williams at his office.

Darren has been entering the competition for just under a year.

Darren said: “I was shaking, I couldn’t believe that Christian was there.

“Although my workmates and family weren’t sure I’d win I was always hopeful that one day I’d get the chance. I am so ecstatic.”

Darren’s new wheels will be a great addition to the driveway, where he currently has his Audi A5.

He said: “I really like the look and shape of Bentleys and they’re just so luxurious.

“I can’t believe it’s mine, it really hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Not only did Darren win the luxurious Bentley, but he also bagged £20,000 cash which he says will be going towards an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime, gift for his mum, Elaine, 56, to see the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis’, home in Graceland.

Darren said: “She’s only ever wanted to do two things in life, first is to see Celine Dion, which we are doing next year, and the second is to see Graceland.

“I’ve always wanted to do this for her but I’ve never had the funds, so now I can afford it, that’s the first thing I wanted to do.”

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away more than £30m worth of prizes.

Listed on the stock market, BOTB has high-profile stands at airports, as well as online at BOTB.com.

Christian Williams, who surprises winners weekly all over the world, said he was thrilled to see Darren’s reaction.

He said: “I’m so glad we got to surprise Darren, he’s a great guy and we love that he’s using his cash prize to treat his mum to the ultimate Christmas gift.”

“We hope the Godson family has a wonderful Christmas and enjoys the car and the trip.”

BOTB first opened at Heathrow Airport in 1999 and since then there has been 500 winners