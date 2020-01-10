Blockbuster plans submitted for multiplex cinema in Gainsborough

Ambitious plans for a new multiplex cinema and commercial units in Gainsborough town centre have moved a step closer.

Savoy Cinemas has submitted a planning application to West Lindsey District Council for a four-screen cinema, three commercial units and car parking on the Lindsey Centre site, in the Market Place, which was vacated by Oldrids in early 2018.

The new Savoy would stand on the site of the old Lindsey shopping centre.

Council leader Giles McNeill said: “This demonstrates that West Lindsey continues to be a great place to invest, and development has the potential to provide a much-needed additional to the evening economy offer for the town.

“It will boost footfall by around 120,000 visits a year which will benefit existing local businesses, create new jobs, deliver an improved leisure offer for people.”

He added: “It is a key milestone in our Invest Gainsborough journey, which we started in 2016 with the launch of our investment brochure and our ambitious £18million regeneration plans.”

Project leaders claim it would create 25 new jobs and contribute £1.3m Gross Value Added to the local economy each year.

The plans also feature revamped shop units and car parking space.

The applicants say the plans have been designed to complement the existing conservation area and surrounding listed buildings.

If permission is granted, Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel branch and Post Office would be relocated elsewhere in the town centrebefore work starts in May 2020, for completion within 12 months.

Application 140235 is available to view and comment on via the council’s website or at the Guildhall.