Your chance to be part of Lincolnshire Folk in Gainsborough

Have your say

Lincolnshire Folk is taking place at the Old Nick Theatre Gainsborough in September and local performers are invited to take part.

All singers, poets, musicians and other styles of performer are welcome and entry is free.

The event takes place on September 17 from 2pm to 5.30pm.

For details, call 01427 838726 or email mandsd@yahoo.com

It is not necessary to book a slot but organisers would still like anyone wanting to perform to contact them to give them an idea of numbers.