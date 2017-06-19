Young poets to compete for SlamJam title

The ninth SlamJam poetry event finals take place at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

SlamJam celebrates the best in young people’s performance poetry skills.

Right across the county and beyond, young people have been taking part in this project, writing about anything that matters to them, and performing their work to their peers.

Now, the very best writers and performers present their work to the Drill Hall audience – and a panel of judges – as they compete for the coveted SlamJam trophy.

The event is on Thursday, June 22 at 7pm and tickets are £5 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2rmcXLh