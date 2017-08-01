Young performers on Be’dazzling good form

Have your say

Be’dazzled Musical Theatre Company presented its annual show at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

In performances of The Wizard & I, an adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, members of the Misterton-based group demonstrated their talents and professionalism.

Be’dazzled also celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and the show helped mark the milestone.

The group will be holding a summer school from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 1 at Misterton primary school.

Spaces are limited so contact Hannah Jackson to bookat hanjackson18@icloud.com