Young musicians to showcase their talents in county concert

Young classical musicians will perform in the County Music Concert at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

The Lincolnshire Youth Concert Orchestra and Lincolnshire Youth String Chamber Orchestra are two of four county groups that showcase the talents of Lincolnshire’s young instrumentalists.

For members of the concert orchestra, this is often their first experience of playing in an orchestra of a substantial size.

This orchestra provides a stepping stone in to the more advanced playing environment of the other groups.

The string chamber orchestra provides a fabulous opportunity for our finest young string players to perform repertoire specifically written for string orchestra.

The young musicians from both ensembles will perform music from stage and screen together with symphonic classics.

The concert orchestra programme will include music by Tchaikovsky and Beethoven whilst the string chamber orchestra will perform pieces by Handel, Telemann and Schostakovich.

The concert takes place on Sunday, June 25 at 3pm.

Tickets are £8 and £6 from the box office on 01522 873894 or online at http://bit.ly/2sTzvA8

