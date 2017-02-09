World class Flamenco jazz virtuoso set to perform

An internationally acclaimed guitar duo will present a night of stunning Flamenco jazz at Epworth’s Thurlow Pavilion next month as part of the North Lincolnshire Rural Touring scheme.

The Eduardo Niebla Duo consists of Eduardo, a man hailed as a world-class virtuoso, and Matthew Robinson.

They will be presenting a spellbinding evening of passion, verve and fleet fingered virtuosity.

The duo will be appearing at the Station Road venue on Friday March 31.

Tickets cost £8 each and are available from Serendipity at High Street, Epworth, or by telephoning 01427 872491.

The doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Anyone attending is advised to take their own drinks and nibbles.

The touring scheme, known as Live Lincs, is sponsored by Arts Council England and North Lincolnshire Council.

* In a career spanning four decades, guitar virtuoso and composer Eduardo Niebla has been acclaimed as one of the most potent forces in Flamenco jazz fusion today. And his highly lyrical style, with explorations into Indian, Arabic and classical music, has resulted in the most electrifying, brilliant and poignantly poetic guitar playing on the world circuit.