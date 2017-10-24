Wizard family fun with Harry Panto in Retford

Harry Panto and the Chamber Pot of Secrets comes to the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week.

Sweeping in for half-term and Halloween, join the young magicians as they fight the dark lord in this pantomime parody of the Harry Potter stories.

Magical illusions, pop songs and things that go bump in the night all play an essential part in the family fun.

It is at the Majestic on Friday, October 27.

For tickets and details, go to http://bit.ly/1coU3TT