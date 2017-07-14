Win! Tickets to the Vera Lynn Story in Gainsborough

The music and life of Vera Lynn comes to Gainsborough this month as Lorrie Brown stars in The Vera Lynn Story.

Dame Vera Lynn received a personal telegram this year from one of her most endearing fans , The Queen after the ‘forces sweetheart’ celebrated her 100th birthday and .

The multi award winning Lorri Brown will, along with her orchestra, be singing timeless classics such as A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square, Yours, You’ll Never Know, White Cliffs of Dover and of course We’ll Meet Again for the grand finale.

This is the only official production endorsed by Dame Vera Lynn.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, July 29.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2u4IjGf

